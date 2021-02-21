CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $11,319.69 and $133.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006809 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007458 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

