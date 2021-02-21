CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,135,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,783,244 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.08% of CDK Global worth $888,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 384,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 146.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 258,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CDK Global by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 194,636 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

