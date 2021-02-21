CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $4.00 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $163,776.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.49 or 0.00761307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019959 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.95 or 0.04566139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00039435 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

