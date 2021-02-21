Celo (CELO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.78 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00008724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $926.71 million and $27.78 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.00495199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00061808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00076910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00027910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00381926 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Buying and Selling Celo

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

