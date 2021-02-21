Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,412 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Cenovus Energy worth $50,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,674,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 131,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 718,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,801,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 124,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

