Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Reaches $10.48 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $293,031.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.55 or 0.00494852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00090717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00061729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00076416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00447179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027365 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

