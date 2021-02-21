Centaur (CNTR) Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $10.89 million and $254,592.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.88 or 0.00526396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00077838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00391454 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

