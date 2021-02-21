CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

