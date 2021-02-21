Centrality Price Hits $0.0479 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $57.43 million and approximately $313.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

