Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.37.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

