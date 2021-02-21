Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.37.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cerner by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Cerner by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cerner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.56 on Friday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

