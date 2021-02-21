CertiK (CTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.37 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One CertiK token can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00003813 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $76.37 million and $3.69 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00503894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00090370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00078545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00399471 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,225,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,037,328 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

