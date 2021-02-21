CertiK (CTK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.95 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003660 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $72.85 million and $12.95 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,232,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,038,505 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

