CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of CF Industries worth $31,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

