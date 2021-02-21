Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $34.54

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $14.11 billion and approximately $2.00 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $34.54 or 0.00059755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00751974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.60 or 0.04530218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00039120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,509,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

