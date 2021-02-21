ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will announce $647.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $644.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $247.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChampionX.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.41.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

