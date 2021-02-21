ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of ChampionX worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

ChampionX stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

