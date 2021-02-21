Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.41.

NYSE CRL opened at $289.55 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.48 and a 200-day moving average of $240.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

