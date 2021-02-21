ChartEx Price Reaches $0.0998 on Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 129.8% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1.18 million worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.96 or 0.00511645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00088510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00077832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00389136 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

