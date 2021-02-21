ChatCoin Price Up 30% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $213,467.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 30% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,390.32 or 0.99841014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00146670 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

