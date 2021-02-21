Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue $0.34 Dividend

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.
Chemed has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.
Shares of CHE stock opened at $486.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.28. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
