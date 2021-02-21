Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

