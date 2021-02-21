Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after buying an additional 387,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after buying an additional 121,780 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 751,144 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 468,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $40.85 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 116.44%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

