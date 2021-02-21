Chiliz Reaches One Day Volume of $125.71 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $290.69 million and $125.71 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00058825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.86 or 0.00775125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058917 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.17 or 0.04530693 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

