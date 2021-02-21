Chromia (CHR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.37 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $27.60 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00752182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019214 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.42 or 0.04509582 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.