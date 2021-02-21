Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $38,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $164.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $166.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

