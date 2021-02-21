CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,251,424 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 898.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251,424 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.15% of Applied Materials worth $120,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. CWM LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

