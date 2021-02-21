CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,504,677 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.21% of Kinder Morgan worth $63,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,523,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 256,948 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

