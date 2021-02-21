CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 56,393 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,393 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Rogers Communications worth $174,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 907,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 757,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

