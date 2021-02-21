CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 658,514 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,044,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,514 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $88,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

NYSE:BEP opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

