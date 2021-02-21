CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 6,744 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $781.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $822.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.88, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

