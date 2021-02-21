CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 97,194 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,194 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.05% of Netflix worth $129,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,104,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $597,163,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $540.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $535.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $239.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

