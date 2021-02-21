CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 299.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,260 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 182.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 48.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 69,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

