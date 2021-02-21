CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $55,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $254.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

