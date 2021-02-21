CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,961,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,388 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 1.09% of Open Text worth $134,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Open Text by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

