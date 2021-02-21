CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,467 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $97,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

