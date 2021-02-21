CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 134,178 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.6% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $501,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,184.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

