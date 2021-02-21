CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 137,476 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,408,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,476 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.86% of Cameco worth $45,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of CCJ opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,660,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

