CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 165,977 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,977 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Imperial Oil worth $36,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

IMO stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.