CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 17,046 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of CGI worth $155,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 315,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 69,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $76.41 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

