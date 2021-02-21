CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 314,546 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,546 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Shaw Communications worth $80,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NYSE:SJR opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

