CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,689 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $156,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.