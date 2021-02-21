CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888,346 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $133,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,269,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 663,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.