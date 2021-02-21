CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 203.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,851 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $52,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.82. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $341.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

