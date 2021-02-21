CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $33.56 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,016 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.56% of FirstService worth $33,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FirstService by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 965,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,308,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,994. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.