CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $34.23 Million Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.52% of Lightspeed POS worth $34,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth approximately $775,632,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,093,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.19. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -95.68.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

