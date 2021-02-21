CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $781.61 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 2.5% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.57% of Shopify worth $781,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,078.78. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.