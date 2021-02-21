CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $92.22 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,179 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $92,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $597.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $545.74 and its 200-day moving average is $526.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.89.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

