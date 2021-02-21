CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 128.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.7% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.07% of Facebook worth $535,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

