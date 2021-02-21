CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.29% of Thomson Reuters worth $119,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,290,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,544,000 after buying an additional 127,864 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after buying an additional 471,407 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 376,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,890 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

